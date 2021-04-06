Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 533,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

