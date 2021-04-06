Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 533,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

