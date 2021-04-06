Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,118,919 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.87.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

