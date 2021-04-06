Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

DHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,104. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

