Credits Market Cap Hits $29.33 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.