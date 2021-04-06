Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $421.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 417.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 23731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

