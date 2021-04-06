Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 417.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 23731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.81.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

