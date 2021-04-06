CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

