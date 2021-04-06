Critical Analysis: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Cloudera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 5.58 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -71.24 Cloudera $794.19 million 4.65 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -13.93

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Cloudera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cloudera 1 4 2 0 2.14

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Cloudera has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Cloudera.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -8.44% -2.03% -1.01% Cloudera -20.16% -6.53% -4.18%

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Cloudera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; and Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, lineage, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; and Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.