Critical Comparison: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.48 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -125.00 Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warner Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Warner Music Group 1 8 8 0 2.41

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Warner Music Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

