Critical Review: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DermTech and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Progenity 1 0 4 0 2.60

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 87.77%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than DermTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 442.72 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -18.41 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Progenity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progenity beats DermTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

