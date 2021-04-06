CROAT Price Down 1.2% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $250,827.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,389,477 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

