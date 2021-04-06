Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £26,166.20 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31).

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,412 ($83.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,319.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,322.08. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,212 ($55.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

