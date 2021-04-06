CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.60

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 52038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.