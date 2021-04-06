CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.90 and last traded at $197.27. Approximately 104,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,168,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.62.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.14 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

