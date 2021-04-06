Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Down 17.8%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) shares dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, is junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds 51.56% working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 252,100 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

