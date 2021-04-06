Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $120.24 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Crust has a market capitalization of $120.24 million and $6.43 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $74.03 or 0.00127762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.