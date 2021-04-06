Crv LLC Invests $11.42 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Crv LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000. Splunk makes up about 0.9% of Crv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Splunk by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.06.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. 7,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

