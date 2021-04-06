CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of CryoLife worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CryoLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CryoLife by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CryoLife by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRY. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

