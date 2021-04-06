Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.81

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1,934.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 75% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.