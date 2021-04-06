Crypto Sports (CSPN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,934.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 75% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

