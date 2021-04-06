Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $10,866.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

