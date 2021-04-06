CryptoBonusMiles One Day Trading Volume Hits $282,361.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $4.93 million and $282,361.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

