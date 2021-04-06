Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $498,140.10

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $498,140.10 and approximately $714.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

