Crypton (CRP) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $555,882.52 and approximately $251.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00290361 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,580,008 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.