CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and $2.22 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,820,434 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.

