Curi Capital Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 218,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

