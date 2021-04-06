Curi Capital Acquires New Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

