Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 26,448 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 30,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,515. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

