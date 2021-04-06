Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 34,123 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 7,317,610 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

