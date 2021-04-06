Curi Capital Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.0% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curi Capital owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 140.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514.

AMJ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 46,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.70.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.