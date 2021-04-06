Curi Capital Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.62. 34,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,810. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $157.96 and a 52 week high of $281.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.61.

