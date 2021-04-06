Curi Capital Invests $1.82 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.3% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Curi Capital owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 8,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 21,294 shares of company stock worth $314,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

