Curi Capital Invests $7.51 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 102,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $59.53.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.