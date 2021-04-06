Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.1% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,656 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

