Curi Capital Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,869. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

