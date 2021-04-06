Curi Capital Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,646 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

