Curi Capital Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,646 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.