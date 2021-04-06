Curi Capital Takes $12.17 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.37. 205,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.54 and a 1-year high of $408.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.