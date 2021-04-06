Curi Capital Takes $4.09 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,280. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

