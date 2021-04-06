Curi Capital Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.31% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

