Curi Capital Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,276,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. 914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,587. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $76.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

