Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 4.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.89. 14,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,162,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

