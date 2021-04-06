Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.20

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.20 and last traded at $124.33, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

