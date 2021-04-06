Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $3.16 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $835.86 million and $222.05 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,469,546,765 coins and its circulating supply is 264,784,011 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.