CustomContractNetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $69,008.62 and approximately $20.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.06 or 0.00414918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

