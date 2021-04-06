CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and approximately $703.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00296012 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031208 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,494,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,494,814 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.