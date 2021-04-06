CUTcoin Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $738.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00327932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035091 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,545,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,545,224 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.