cVault.finance Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5,691.85 or 0.09883658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.