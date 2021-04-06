CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.90

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 90650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
