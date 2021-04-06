CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0029

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $15,096.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00273546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00114436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00762151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.61 or 0.99893094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

